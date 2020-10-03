WOLCOTT — Bank of Wolcott has been honored as a five-star member of the Indiana Bankers Association.
The award was presented Sept. 21 by Amber Van Til, IBA president and CEO, in recognition of Bank of Wolcott’s association involvement throughout 2019.
The five-star member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks which demonstrate outstanding commitment to the association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.
“We very much appreciate the dedication of Bank of Wolcott and as a five-star member bank,” Van Til said. “Our association is strong, thanks to our supportive members.”
The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.