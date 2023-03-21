WOLCOTT – Wolcott Bancorp, a bank holding company and owner of Bank of Wolcott, reported continued strong earnings during 2022 at its annual meeting of shareholders held March 9, at the Tri-County Intermediate School in Wolcott.
A moment of silence was held to remember, and honor, former CEO and Board Chairman, Kevin M. Bender.
The company reported net earnings of $ 4.5 million on 2022. This equates to earnings per share of $ 69.08 as compared to $ 52.84 per share in 2021.
The book value per share as of Dec. 31, 2022, was reported as $ 265.06 while the bank remained noted as strong and a well-capitalized institution.
“The bank was able to achieve growth and profitability goals without taking unnecessary risk during a very volatile rate environment over the past year,” said Jeremy Siegle, president and chief executive officer of Bank of Wolcott. “Our biggest accomplishment remains being a stable financial service partner and reliable leader for our customers and community. Our direct financial commitment pales in comparison to the positive impact our team provides through their involvement within the various organizations throughout our communities.”
Shareholders re-elected Richard A. Clark, Agri-Businessman of rural Remington, and Joseph R. Weiss, former Financial Service provider of Monticello, to three year terms as directors. Gregory D. Meents, Banker, was elected to complete and fulfill the remaining two year term of the late Kevin M. Bender.
A service tenure award was presented to Lora Pinkerton, Loan Administrator, who was recognized for 30 years of service. Michelle Longbons and Gregory Meents were acknowledged for 10 years of service.
Bank of Wolcott operates full-service financial offices in Wolcott, Monticello, and Remington.