Bank of Wolcott awards

Jeremy Siegle, Michelle Longbons, Lora Pinkerton, and Gregory Meents received awards at the annual meeting of shareholders.

 Provided

WOLCOTT – Wolcott Bancorp, a bank holding company and owner of Bank of Wolcott, reported continued strong earnings during 2022 at its annual meeting of shareholders held March 9, at the Tri-County Intermediate School in Wolcott.

A moment of silence was held to remember, and honor, former CEO and Board Chairman, Kevin M. Bender.