Bank of Wolcott hosts electronics recycling event
Bank of Wolcott will be hosting a community wide electronics recycling event on Saturday, Aug. 5. Bank of Wolcott is teaming up with Oscar Winski to accept most electronic devices and components to be recycled in an environmentally sound manner. The event will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the back parking lot of the bank’s office in Wolcott at 105 N. Range Street. See www.bankofwolcott.com/ElectronicRecycling for a list of restricted items accepted at an additional charge as well as a list of prohibited items. Please address any specific question to the IT Department at (219) 279-2185.