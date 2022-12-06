Visiting LightStream

Alliance Bank Junior Board visits LightStream. They are (front row) Maggie Smith, Chloe Rausch (middle row) Grace Selagy, Brayli Ricks, Callie Hunt, Kelsey Wegner, David Peter, Audrey Kroft (back row) Caleb Weiss, Luke Deno, Emma Need, Tessa Robertson, Brooklyn Mellon and Alexa Shultz. (Not pictured: Maxston Baker-Hoover and Mackenzie Hinz).

 Provided

Did you know there is a difference between a gigabyte and gigabit? 

Answer: A gigabyte determines size and gigabits determine speed

Tags

Trending Food Videos