FRANCESVILLE – Alliance Bank has been honored as a Five Star Member of the Indiana Bankers Association. The award was presented on April 10, by Rod Lasley, IBA Chief Operating Officer, in recognition of Alliance Bank’s Association involvement throughout 2022.
The Five Star Member designation recognizes those IBA-member banks which demonstrate outstanding commitment to the association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and Preferred Service Provider utilization.