FRANCESVILLE — Alliance Bank has been honored as a five-star member of the Indiana Bankers Association.
The award was presented Sept. 21 by Amber Van Til, IBA president and CEO, in recognition of Alliance Bank’s association involvement throughout 2019.
“We very much appreciate the dedication of Alliance Bank and as a five-star member bank,” Van Til said. “Our association is strong, thanks to our supportive members.”
The five-star member designation recognizes IBA-member banks which demonstrate outstanding commitment to the association in five areas: political awareness, issues advocacy, life-long learning, IBA volunteerism, and preferred service provider utilization.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have leaned on IBA for timely and relevant guidance,” said Shane Pilarski, Alliance Bank president and CEO. “They facilitate discussions among peers from across the state, enabling us to learn and share best practices. We are fortunate to have IBA as an advocate and resource for the banking industry and are honored to do our part to support their efforts.”
The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues analysis, professional education, and products and services that enhance member banks’ ability to serve their communities.