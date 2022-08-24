Cathy Drake-Seymour has been named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for Alliance Bank. She joined the Bank in early 2016 as Accountant and was later promoted to Controller, overseeing financial operations. In this new position, Cathy will direct and oversee all financial activities of the corporation as well as summaries and forecasts for business growth and the general economic outlook.
“Over the past few years, Cathy has grown her knowledge in investment decisions, shareholder disbursement and tax planning,” shared Bank President Shane Pilarski. “Cathy’s new role will enable her to focus more on these activities and utilize her analytical skills to evaluate the Bank’s financial trends.”