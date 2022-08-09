INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-seven hospitals in Indiana are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.
Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.
“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Dr. William Gill, a cardiologist on the American Heart Association’s Indianapolis Board of Directors. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care amid adversity.”
Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care. In Indiana, 37 hospitals were recognized with 96 awards this year:
• Ascension St.Vincent (Indianapolis)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
• Columbus Regional Hospital (Columbus)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Bronze
◦ Stroke Award: Silver Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
• Community Health Network (Indianapolis)
◦ Mission Lifeline Award: Gold Receiving Plus
• Community Hospital (Munster)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
• Community Hospital (Anderson)
◦ Stroke Award: Silver Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
• Community Hospital South (Indianapolis)
◦ Stroke Award: Silver Plus
◦ Mission Lifeline Award: Gold Receiving Plus
• Community Howard Regional Health (Kokomo)
◦ Mission Lifeline Award: Bronze Receiving
• Deaconess Hospital (Evansville)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Silver Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
• Elkhart General Hospital (Elkhart)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
• Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)
◦ Heart Failure Award: Participating
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
• Floyd Memorial Hospital (New Albany)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
• Franciscan Health (Indianapolis)
◦ Heart Failure Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Heart Failure Award: Gold Plus
◦ Heart Failure Award: Target Heart Failure Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
• Franciscan Health (Crown Point)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
• Franciscan Health (Michigan City)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
• Franciscan Health (Mooresville)
◦ Stroke Award: Participating
◦ Stroke Award: Silver Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
• Good Samaritan Hospital (Vincennes)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
• Greene County General Hospital (Linton)
◦ Resuscitation Award: Participating
• Indiana University Health (Bloomington)
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
• Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)
◦ Resuscitation Award: Silver
• Indiana University Health Saxony (Fishers)
◦ Resuscitation Award: Participating
• Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis)
◦ Afib Award: Gold
◦ Resuscitation Award: Gold (Neonatal/Infant and Pediatric)
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
• Indiana University Health Arnett (Lafayette)
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Elite Plus Honor Roll
• Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital (Muncie)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
• Indiana University Health West Hospital (Avon)
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
• Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
• Memorial Hospital and Health Care (Jasper)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
• Memorial Hospital of South Bend (South Bend)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Honor Roll
• Methodist Hospitals (Gary)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
• Parkview Health (Fort Wayne)
◦ Afib Award: Silver
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
• Reid Hospital and Health Care (Richmond)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
• St. Catherine Hospital (East Chicago)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
• St. Elizabeth Regional Health System (Lafayette)
◦ Heart Failure Award: Gold Plus
◦ Heart Failure Award: Target Heart Failure Honor Roll
• St. Joseph Hospital and Health Center (Kokomo)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Silver Plus
• St. Mary Medical Center (Hobart)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
• St. Mary’s Medical Center (Evansville)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
• The Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway (Newburgh)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
• Union Hospital (Terre Haute)
◦ Stroke Award: Target Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll
◦ Stroke Award: Gold Plus
◦ Stroke Award: Target Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
Learn more at heart.org/getwiththeguidelines.