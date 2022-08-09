IU Health Arnett in Lafayette

Indiana University Health Arnett hospital in Lafayette is among those listed by the American Heart Association for its efforts to improve outcomes for patients who have had heart attacks or strokes.

 Courtesy photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-seven hospitals in Indiana are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.

Trending Food Videos