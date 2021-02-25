MONTICELLO — The Monticello Mayor’s Advisory Council for the ADA distributed sensory bags Feb. 11-12 to the Boys & Girls Club of White County and all five schools in the Twin Lakes School Corporation.
The sensory bags, which are for use by individuals with autism spectrum disorders or sensory processing disorders, include items such as weighted lap pads, stretchy toys and noise-cancelling headphones to provide or reduce various types of sensory input.
Funding for these sensory bags was made possible through the Community Foundation of White County, which provided a $1,500 grant toward the purchase.