Monticello Fire was dispatched to a house fire at 302 S. Second St. on Thursday, Feb. 16. Mutual aid engines were requested from Idaville and Reynolds. Monticello Engine 3 went enroute. While enroute, police officers reported flames in the hallway of the residence. A second alarm was requested.
Upon arrival on scene, firefighters found a one story residential brick home with nothing showing from the street. Firefighters searched around the house, which showed light grey smoke coming from the eaves on the two sides. Police on scene stated they used a fire extinguisher inside the hall. All residents were reportedly out of the house.
An attack line was charged and brought inside the house along with a water can, which is a 2.5 gallon pressurized cylinder used on small fires to limit water damage. Small flames were visible above the door in the hallway. All visible fire was extinguished with the water can.
A primary search was all clear.
There was a smoke detector with a melted backing on the ground. Other smoke detectors were alarming. Electricity was turned off at the breaker box. The ceiling was pulled to search for fire in the attic. Multiple embers were found in the attic, but no flames. Attic insulation was removed above the fire area and taken outside of the house. No other embers or hot spots were found.
NIPSCo arrived on scene and pulled the meter. The Red Cross was contacted for aid with residence. A secondary search was all clear. No other hazards were found. Due to smoke damage, the homeowners were displaced.
9363N 800W, Carroll County
02/19/23 1210
The Monticello Fire Dept. was paged out for a general alarm shed on fire on Sunday, March 19, at 9363N 800W, Carroll County. The fire department was also toned for an ambulance at the above location but before they went enroute, they were advised no one was injured or needed an ambulance. Engine-3 and Truck-21 responded to the scene without delay. While enroute they requested tankers from Reynolds and Idaville VFD’s.
Monticello Fire-12, FF/EMT-P Reiff arrived on scene and reported that they had a 10x10 shed fully involved with a 500 gallon propane tank and a house trailer as exposures to the fire.
At arrival, the firefighters observed the shed, about 10’x15’, was in fact fully involved.
The propane tank was only a few feet from the shed but was not venting at that time. The house trailer was also only about 10 feet from the shed and had some of the vinyl skirting melted off one corner.
Engine-3 deployed an attack line and began cooling the propane tank and the house trailer. Once the house trailer and propane tank was cooled the engine crew began fire suppression. A second attack line was deployed from E-3. Truck-21’s crew used the second hand line to suppress the grass fire around the shed and then began to suppress the shed fire. The fire was quickly brought under control.
The Reynolds tanker was disregarded before they arrived on scene. However, Idaville’s 3,000 gallon tanker pumped its load of water to Engine-3., which used about 3,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
Upon Engine-2’s arrival, it’s crew along with FF/EMT-P McVady entered the house trailer to check for extension of the fire. They found no extension to the house trailer on the inside.
Medic-4 arrived on scene and was directed to return to Monticello so an ambulance was in service. The fire was extinguished and overhaul was began. All crews on scene participated in overhaul.
While the crews were performing overhaul, the home owner reported that they were inside when they heard a load “pop” from the shed and then saw fire low on the C-side. The owner reported that they were all inside at the time of the fire and called 911 when they saw fire. He stated that there was no power to the shed and no one had been in the shed in at least two months.
He also reported that though the shed was used for storage, he did have a gas powered generator in the shed, but it wasn’t running or hooked up. He also stated that there were paints and solvent stored inside. He did state that he didn’t think there were any paint soiled rags in the shed. He couldn’t remember for sure what was all in the shed.
Due to the amount of damage to the shed the fire department was unable to determine a cause for the fire. It did appear that the fire had an area of origin someplace in the one corner area. The owner also had no idea why the fire started.
Once the fire was extinguished and overhaul was completed, Idaville’s tankers were released and the crews began picking up the hose.