Miss Iroquois County Fair and Miss Ford County Fair will join 69 other fair queens from around the state for the 62nd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant Jan. 16.
The event will be at the Crowne Plaza Convention Center in Springfield.
Miss Iroquois County Fair is Erin Anderson of Rankin. Miss Ford County Fair is Jolee Hastings of Loda.
Anderson is the daughter of Todd and Sara Anderson. She is a 2020 graduate of Hoopeston Area High School and is currently attending Danville Area Community College and will be transferring to Purdue University in the fall majoring in agriculture communications.
Hastings is the 19 year-old daughter of Joel and Mary Hastings of Loda. She is a 2020 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She currently attends Parkland College and the University of Illinois majoring in agricultural accounting.
Personal interviews are conducted off stage on Friday. Miss Ford County will officially compete on stage as Contestant #29 in the Saturday afternoon preliminaries beginning at 1 p.m. in the Ruby/Diamond room on the second floor of the Crowne Plaza. The preliminaries are open to the public with an admittance charge. Children under 10 are free.
Miss Iroquois County Fair is contestant #58 in the evening preliminary segment, which is at 7 p.m. Jan. 15.
Preliminary competition begins on Jan. 15. Fifteen finalists will be selected to compete for the title of ‘Miss Illinois County Fair 2022’ at a banquet on Sunday evening. The title of Miss Illinois County Fair is currently held by Kelsi Kessler of White County. Contestants are judged on personal interview, stage presence, beauty of face and physical condition, and speech and communication skills.