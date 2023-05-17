A fire heavily damaged three buildings in downtown Gibson City May 11.
Buildings on the southeast corner of Ninth and Sangamon streets were heavily damaged by flames. The fire was reported at 5:38 a.m. at 113 E. Ninth St. and firefighters from several area fire departments turned out to help Gibson City firefighters.
A Milford man was one of the first people on the scene of the fire and helped several residents of apartments in the buildings escape the blaze.
Derek Sloan, a former member of law enforcement officer and current volunteer firefighter with the Milford Fire Department, works as an overnight security officer for Gibson Area Hospital and Human Services (GAHHS) in Gibson City. He recently spoke with the Times-Republic about the fire in Gibson City.
During his shift in the early morning hours of May 11, Sloan was traveling to one of the GAHHS properties when he saw smoke coming out of a building in the downtown area.
“It was early morning. I was out doing my rounds. We have some buildings in the downtown area and I was just up there checking on the buildings. As I was getting ready to come back to the hospital, I noticed just a little bit of black smoke coming from one of the buildings, so I headed that way to investigate what it was,” he said.
When he turned into the alley, Sloan noticed a fire on the landing of the fire escape of one of the buildings.
“I immediately called 911and informed them that there was a structure fire and that I figured there was people inside because there were a couple of vehicles parked in the parking lot,” he said.
Sloan parked his vehicle on the north side of the vehicle so that it wasn’t blocking access for fire trucks.
“That’s when I noticed there were a couple of windows that were open,” he said. “That’s when I went to those windows and I started to yell that there’s a fire and that people needed to get out. I just kept yelling into those windows. I went back to the site where the fire was and started beating on those windows as much as I could.”
As he went back to the north side of the building, Sloan saw Kaleb Kraft, a Gibson City police officer who was also responding to the scene because he had gotten a report of smoke in the area.
“So him and I started to try and size up the situation to see what was going on and see what we could do,” Sloan said. “About that time we heard a couple people yelling from the second story window and there was already smoke that pouring out of that window.”
Sloan began looking around for a ladder of any kind that he could use to help get the people out of the apartment. Unfortunately, the only ladder he could find was one that wasn’t tall enough to get them, but he figured it was the best he could do at the time and returned to set it up.
“About that time, a truck pulled up and I could hear a couple people yelling that they had an extension ladder, so we got the extension ladder, myself with these two other gentlemen, we got two people out of that north side window. And then, about that time, we heard more people yelling that there were people on the west side of the building. We got to the west side of the building. We set up the ladder again and we were able to get four other people off the side of that building,” he said. “After that, I just tried to help with the incoming units that were coming in and that was pretty much it and then went on and finished my shift at the hospital.”
Sloan praised the Gibson City community for how it came together to help those affected by the fire.
“The Gibson community is fantastic,” he said. “That day, as soon as it happened, there were businesses opening up there doors to help out. People were bringing in food and water. There was a gentleman who brought in a grill and was cooking pork chops for the firemen. Not to mention the response from all the fire departments that showed up. The response here was fantastic. Gibson’s a great place to live in and a great place to work. Everybody’s been trying to pitch in to help these families that were displaced by this fire as well as the businesses. It’s that small town living. You just can’t beat it. When something like this happens, everybody comes together and helps out no matter whether you know them or not. They’re there to help out.”
Asked about his experience as a firefighter and how it helped him while helping out during the fire in Gibson City, Sloan said he’s been a member of the Milford Fire Department for close to 25 years. Sloan is a retired former member of the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and had briefly served with Milford Police Department while a member of the sheriff’s office.
Sloan said he always wanted to be in law enforcement when he was growing up and a reason for that came from a desire to help people.
“I guess I just always wanted to help people,” he said. “The fire department was just another step in helping people. I had numerous friends who were on the fire department.”
Sloan said his firefighting experience helped him out while he was assisting during the fire in Gibson City.
He specifically pointed to helping the apartment residents climb down the ladder with another person at the scene as being an area where his fire rescue training helped out.
“Those years with the guys on the fire department who have trained me to the chief to the, as they say, ‘old timers’ that have taught me, that kind of helps you keep calm about yourself when you’re there,” he said. “It kept me calm to do what I was supposed to do and get the job done. Being on the department for that long definitely helped me.”
Asked for his overall thoughts on his experience during the fire in Gibson City May 11, Sloan believes God made certain he was there to help out.
“That morning, I just truly think that God put me in the right place at the right time that morning to be able to help the people, to help them get out,” he said. “I just pray for them that they are able to overcome this because fires are a traumatic thing. And all of the businesses that were affected. Like I said, Gibson City’s just...this is just a great town to be able to work in, the people here are fantastic and as I say it’s Gibson City Strong. It’s a great community. You can’t ask anything more than being able to work in this community.”