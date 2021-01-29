It was opening night of his new show, and Scott Silven was terrified as critics from some of the biggest American newspapers waited.
That’s one of the consequences of putting together a completely novel and incredibly complex show that relies on the internet connections of 30 strangers who live across an ocean. The Scottish mentalist is a master of his craft, which blends traditional magic and hypnotic techniques along with psychology and narrative to create what he calls a “theater for the mind.”
Doing this type of show during pandemic times, though, was different.
“Pretty much all through previews, it was just an unmitigated challenge and disaster, where every possible thing that could go wrong can go wrong,” he said. “If you think about it, you’re pulling in a custom platform where you’re pulling in 30 peoples’ video feeds, internet, microphones.”
The show, though, went off well enough to elicit glowing reviews from the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.
With 150 performances now under his belt, Silven is set to add a dozen more for Krannert Center audiences, performing twice a day from Feb. 2-7.
After months of performances, he’s learned to deal with inevitable technical difficulties and the strange variation that comes from interacting with an audience across the world who can choose where they want to take in the experience.
“Most people sit in the comfort of their own home with a glass of wine, but we had a lady at the drive-thru at McDonald’s a couple of weeks ago, watching and interacting with me as she was making her order, which I thought was kind of amazing,” Silven said. “I didn’t turn up my nose to it at all. You can access the theater anywhere you are right now.
“I don’t condone driving when you see the show, because there are some pretty spectacular things you see,” he said. “I paid for her meal at the end as well.”
To fit into Silven’s style, the show had to be complex.
In all of his shows, the New York-based performer creates an interactive set and uses his intuitive abilities to wow the audience.
When his performances were canceled last year due to COVID-19, he flew to his mother’s house in Scotland and didn’t know exactly what to do.
“The thing that’s challenging is I wanted to create something that I hadn’t seen in the online realm before,” he said. “I thought it would be very easy for me to sit at a card table and do tricks at a card table with the audience watching.
“And there’s something lovely about those types of shows. But everything that I do is storytelling based and is interactive and immersive and as audience-lead as it can be. And that was the great challenge I gave myself, was to create something like that in this context.”
Silven summoned some of the brightest minds he knew in New York to help him come up with an idea.
As he formulated an idea, he moved into a cottage outside Glasgow, where he and his tech team began to craft a set, complete with fall-away walls and the ability to project audiences onto the wall like holograms.
The show takes the audience members virtually through the Scottish countryside, where Silven currently lives, as he asks attendees to dig deep for memories.
He hopes the show reminds audience members of the connection to their home.
The show is accessible in a different way than all of his other shows have, making a special experience out of a negative one.
“It’s something really beautiful that you wouldn’t be able to do in live theater, that you prime the audience to come to the experience with these thoughts and memories,” Silven said. “It makes it a more richly rewarding experience.
“What we also do is ask them to bring an object of meaning from their house as well, which I think makes it just more interactive. Once again, something you wouldn’t be able to do in live theater.
“The audience logs in, you go through a simple front-of-house process, where we make sure your mic and video are working and we have permission to use it, and then that’s really it. We then project them into the room with me. You’re part of the live show. And then you are essentially part of my childhood home, and some magical things start to happen that I won’t give away.
“You’ll have to come to the show to see.”