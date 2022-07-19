TILTON — Tim Robinson wanted to do something to honor the memory of his friend, Michael Gutteridge. That’s why, six years ago, he started a memorial ride.
Mr. Gutteridge died July 14, 2016, and Robinson tries to hold the memorial ride around the same time of year.
This year’s July 2 ride, with a little more than 100 riders, raised $2,725, which was given to the Danville Police Department.
“I’m trying to grow it,” Robinson said. “We give it to them just for support, trying to show that not all communities are against their police department.”
In early years, the proceeds were given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
“When everybody started the defund the police (movement), that’s when I started supporting them,” he said.
Robinson is friends with Danville Police Chief Chris Yates.
On Facebook, Yates said:
“It means a lot to me, our officers and our community when we do things in support of each other. During challenging times it is good to know that we are supported by our citizens and we hope that our citizens feel the same about us. We are stronger together.”
The memorial ride, which extends anywhere from 110 to 140 miles, the last couple of years has gone from Danville to West Lebanon, Ind., Penfield, Fithian, Sidney and back to Danville. The last few years, a few Jeeps have joined the motorcycle riders.
The riders stop in each town for something to eat or drink.
“I don’t keep them there long enough for them to have too much to drink,” Robinson said.
The riders get a playing card at each stop, and the riders with the top three poker hands at the end of the ride win prizes of $300, $200 and $100. All three winners donated the money back to the police this year.
Harley-Davidson motorcycles have been an important part of the lives of Robinson and Mr. Gutteridge and are popular with the participants in the memorial ride.
“I think their motorcycle is very well built,” he said. “There’s several different models. I’ve got a Road Glide. My buddy does, and my kid does. That’s what we like. I rode a Softail for years. And they’re made in Milwaukee, St. Louis and Pennsylvania.”
For years, Gutteridge operated Gutteride Harley-Davidson in Tilton. Gutteridge was an avid rider, and so is Robinson.
Robinson said Harley-Davidson closed Gutteridge’s business in the mid-2000s because of its proximity to Champaign and Terre Haute, Ind. The company didn’t think there needed to be three stores so close together.
“To me he was down deep good-hearted,” Robinson said of his friend. “I think his father started that business in like 1946. Michael took over in the mid-’80s.”
The two men’s fathers were also friends.
Michael Gutteridge, a life member of the American Motorcycle Association, was known for popping wheelies on his Harley and riding as if he was out of control, which he wasn’t.
“My dad started buying Harley-Davidsons, and I growed up and started riding Harley-Davidsons.”
Robinson’s son, Cruz, does now, too.
After H-D closed the store, Gutteridge retired, Robinson said, and “ran around with me every night.”