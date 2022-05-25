Trudy, is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. She is a tiger stripe, and is waiting for her inside, loving and forever home. Her birthdate is 5-27-16, intake weight 9.8 pounds. She is a very sweet gal, is on the quiet side and loves checking things out.
To visit Trudy and any of our other shelter kids text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611, to set up an appointment to visit. Also leave a message in email at happtails@urhere.net.
Our wish list priority is ..dry dog food, any brand or size bag will be greatly appreciated.Our everyday needs are Dawn, Fabuloso, Bleach, Tall kitchen bags, Scoopable cat litter.
Happy Tails is still in need of volunteers to help clean and feed the cats and dogs. Just a couple of hours once a week would really help. Also, volunteers to walk and play with the dogs. We have large dogs that need that extra energy walked off, they are between 40 and 60 pounds.
The morning shift is about 9am and evening shift around 5pm. You can text or call Madison 574-808-9737 to set up a time you can help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelters front door. We wish we could thank everyone in person, for Herald Journal for donating a space in their paper for our Pet of the Week. Thank you all !!!! for being a part of Happy Tails Animal Shelter.