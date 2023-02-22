MONTICELLO — Before the business for the city council, Mayor Cathy Gross read two proclamations, one proclaiming EMA (emergency management agency) Week and one for Technical Education Month during February. The EMA Week proclamation was given to EMA Director Chris Springer with gratitude for the work the agency does for the city and the county. Accepting the proclamation for Technical Education Month were several Twin Lakes teachers, students and Principal Misty Whitehead.
Once the proclamations were presented, the city council approved the second reading of a resolution to amend and restate a financial agreement between the city and state for financing the RCA Phase II Plan to replace the aging water mains in the area of the city where once the RCA factory was located. Some of the water lines are over 100 years old. Councilman Ken Houston, former mayor of the city, pointed out there had been three water main breaks in that area this season. “It’s an area we’ve had our eye on for awhile,” he said. Gross agreed saying, “We need to quit putting band-aids on it.”
The council, short two members, gave the resolution a unanimous “aye” vote.
“It’s a positive thing,” Houston said. “It needed to be done.”
Councilman Bill Cheever asked the engineer from Wessler Engineering, who is working not the project, when the project will be completed. He was told it should be in September dependent on receiving the supplies and all goes well. He said seeding will probably be done in the spring of 2024 to finish it off.
A bucket shake was approved for the Monticello Youth Baseball League. The bucket shake will be held on March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersections of Main and Washington Streets and Washington and Iroquois Streets. Houston mentioned there is a committee looking into limiting the number of bucket shakes allowed, how often and by whom.
Lori Cheever, the mayor’s administrative assistant, said if they do that, it should be “fairly quickly” because there are three more requests coming in the near future. “It could be we do nothing,” Houston said.
A request by Darin Griesey for the annual Spirit of Monticello festival, was tabled after Griesey brought a list of suggestions he received from the fire marshal at last year’s festival. The list included a plan for a weather emergency to allow visitors to use the courthouse basement for shelter. He said he had discussed these items with former Police Chief Jason Ligenfelter, who has since resigned. He gave a copy of the fire marshal’s recommendations to the council, Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz and Fire Chief Galen Logan as well.
The council decided to table the decision on the festival until a meeting can be held among the city officials regarding these requests. Griesey was also instructed he would have to speak to the county about the courthouse and the county’s EMA should be involved as well. The plan was to return to the request at the March 6 meeting.
The three council members in attendance approved a feasibility study grant administered through KIRPC. The grant is an 80% grant and the study is for a fifth phase in the remodel and renovation of city hall. Gross explained phase five involves heating issues, ADA accessibility and possible community space. The vote was to apply for the grant.
Lastly, the mayor and the council congratulated the Lady Indians Basketball team for their accomplishments this season. Gross also congratulated all of the winter athletes.
ADA Coordinator Diane Bunnell invited the councilmen to play in the wheelchair basketball coming up in March, or to referee. She said if not that, they can come and cheer.