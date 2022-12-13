CHAMPAIGN — Champaign and Vermilion counties are back at the high community level for COVID-19, meaning masking is advised for everyone in the two counties regardless of vaccination status.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is advising masking for everyone in all public spaces, including K-12 schools.
Public health is further advising those at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to wear masks or respirators that provide greater protection.
Ford, Piatt and Douglas counties were at the medium community level for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s latest update.
COVID-19 cases have been on the rise across the state, with 74 counties at an elevated community level as of Friday, 29 of them at the high level.
As of Dec. 9 there were 20 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.