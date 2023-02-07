The Warren County Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Warren County - Mary Greene of Seeger Memorial High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character, and leadership. Mary is the daughter of Brian and Michelle Greene of Pine Village.
“Mary has a wide variety of leadership experiences and has been very active with community service activities. She has maintained a part-time job, while being involved with several school clubs and organizations. Mary has been active with Students that are respectfully serving (STARS), Junior Leaders in 4-H, Student Government and National Honor Society, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Indiana ProStart Culinary Team, St. Alexis Orthodox Church Youth Group, and Seeger Track and Field. She has also been the drum major of the band for two years. Mary is very well spoken, has a career plan with many goals, and the confidence to see her ideas through,” said Michele Stucky, executive director of the Warren County Community Foundation.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years. The scholarship is for undergraduate students studying on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects both current scholars and alumni with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and Indiana Humanities.
"Having the opportunity to be chosen for the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship is an honor that a student can never really repay. You become thankful pretty quickly knowing you can focus on your education, not how to pay for it. It becomes more of an honor once you realize that you were allowed to be a representative for the community. I learned of many different avenues to give back. Receiving this scholarship motivated me to repay my community for as long as I am able." said Ben Warrick, a Warren County Lilly Endowment Community Scholar.
In determining Warren County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholar(s) nominees, consideration was given to academics, community service, work experience, school activities, noteworthy achievements, statement of goals and leadership qualities, and interviews by the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program Nominating Committee. After the field of applicants was narrowed down, nominees were submitted to ICI, the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, which approves the final selection of scholarship recipients.
“Warren County had so many high quality applicants. The thorough selection process including two interviews and a writing prompt, in addition to letters of recommendation and the student application helped the selection committee arrive at their final decision” said Michele Stucky, executive director of the Community Foundation.
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-99 school year and has supported the program every year since with grants totaling in excess of $486 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The Warren County Community Foundation began in 1998. The mission of the Warren County Community Foundation is to unite friends of Warren County in serving donors, awarding grants, and providing leadership to create lasting legacies. The Foundation exists to help friends of Warren County find ways to fulfill their dreams of making our immediate world a better place today and tomorrow. Just as we enjoy the heritage created by those who came before us, each of us has the ability to create and build endowments that turn dreams into reality… For Good. For Ever. For Warren County.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment. Founded in 1948, ICI serves as the collective voice for the state’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ over 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates.