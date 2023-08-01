(Evansville, Indiana) Mae’s Way Foundation is excited to announce the opening of a new scholarship opportunity for the Roberta McClure Memorial Scholarship (high school graduate award). $500 scholarship will be awarded to a high school graduate left behind by suicide who graduated from high school in Vanderburgh, Warrick or Newton county with a 2.5 cumulative GPA (4.0 scale) and plans to attend an accredited college or university.
In addition to the scholarship above, Mae’s Way Foundation announces a second scholarship offering, the Roberta McClure Memorial Scholarship (college student award). $500 scholarship will be awarded to a college junior or senior pursuing a degree to provide therapeutic counseling services for children. Students must have a primary residence in Vanderburgh, Warrick or Newton county, a 3.0 GPA (4.0 scale), and attend an accredited college or university.
Applications for the Roberta McClure Memorial Scholarships are now being accepted through the Mae’s Way Foundation website at maeswayfoundation.org. Additional details regarding eligibility criteria and the scholarship application are also available. The application deadline is August 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Recipients will be announced August 21, 2023.
The Roberta McClure Memorial Scholarships are annual scholarships established to honor the life of Roberta McClure, the mother of Mae’s Way Foundation’s Founder and President, who passed away by suicide. These scholarships were created to provide educational support to students that have lost a parent to suicide and students who are pursuing a degree to provide therapeutic counseling services for children.
For questions, please contact Michele Gates, Founder and President, at 812.629.4648 or info@maeswayfoundation.org.