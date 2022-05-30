Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan prided himself on being inscrutable.
He never showed his legislative hand until the last minute. He said little in public, and when he did, was routinely cryptic.
Operating through political cutouts and press statements subject to multiple interpretations, Madigan embraced his image as a mystery man who eschewed the use of email and cellphones.
But that was then, before the powerful Chicago politico became the target of a long-running corruption investigation that could put him in prison.
It’s a different story now that investigators have pierced Madigan’s veil of secrecy, putting his private words in public court filings.
It happened again last week when federal investigators filed a redacted search warrant request for longtime Madigan confidant Michael McClain’s cellphone.
The government contended that its 144-page filing, which includes lengthy excerpts of Madigan/McClain phone conversations, establishes “probable cause to believe that Madigan, working through McClain, has made financial demands from third parties, who have complied with these demands with the expectation that Madigan will take official action favorable to those third parties and/or as a reward for past official action taken by Madigan.”
Madigan and McClain are charged with federal racketeering violations related to the bribery conspiracy.
McClain and three co-defendants — ComEd alums Anne Pramaggiore, Jay Doherty and John Hooker — face separate charges and a September trial.
The government alleges Madigan orchestrated a bribery scheme in which ComEd provided his associates no- or low-show jobs to curry his favor.
The utility has pleaded guilty and paid a $200 million fine. A former top executive, Fidel Marquez, is cooperating to win leniency in sentencing.
From the beginning, the biggest question was whether feds had Madigan conversations on tape.
The answer is an emphatic yes. What those conversations will reveal is unclear, but this week’s excerpts showed Madigan saying one thing in public and another in private.
The filing also revealed Madigan pressuring the utility to put an associate on the company’s board of directors.
In 2018, Madigan campaign worker Alaina Hampton alleged that Madigan lieutenant Kevin Quinn sexually harassed her and that Madigan and others had done nothing to help her.
When the scandal became public, Madigan professed sympathy for Hampton, fired Quinn and promised female legislators that he had no tolerance for that type of behavior.
After it became public that Madigan associates made payments to support Quinn, Madigan appeared to deny any role in or knowledge of the support for Quinn.
“If a group of people were attempting to help Kevin Quinn, the speaker was not a part of it,” an office statement read.
The statement didn’t quote Madigan, and its language was intentionally vague.
McClain/Madigan phone conversations revealed, however, that McClain had Madigan’s permission to help Quinn and kept him informed.
McClain told Madigan he had persuaded “four or five people” to make payments to Quinn “for the next six months, like I mentioned to you.”
When he asked if Madigan would solicit one donor personally, Madigan replied “I think I ought to stay out of it.” McClain then promised to “take care of it.”
Madigan had stated he recommended many people for jobs but insisted prospective employers made independent hiring decisions.
McClain/Madigan recordings reveal Madigan continuing to push for Juan Ochoa to be placed on ComEd’s board despite objections from utility officials. Pramaggiore, then CEO, even suggested finding Ochoa another position that paid the same $78,000 annual amount.
“I would suggest we continue” pushing Ochoa for the board, but “keep me advised as to how much pushback there is,” Madigan told McClain.