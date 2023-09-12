DANVILLE — Longtime Illinois state legislator Bill Black died Saturday night at age 81.
The Danville Republican served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1986 to 2010.
His wife of more than 60 years, Sharon, said her husband had been in a nursing home for health issues.
Funeral services are pending at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
A former employee in the marketing office and director of adult education/corporate education/community education at Danville Area Community College, Mr. Black was appointed to fill the Illinois House seat vacated when Babe Woodyard was elected to the Illinois Senate in 1986.
He also served as a Danville alderman from 2011 to 2014, resigning after he was appointed to the DACC board of directors.
The William B. Black Health Professions Center at DACC was dedicated in 2012.
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, called Mr. Black “one of a kind” who will be remembered for his fierce and fiery speeches as well as “a staunch defender of the people of East Central Illinois.”
Rose said Mr. Black’s wit and wisdom were unparalleled and said he deserved a great deal of credit for his support of quality education.
“I was lucky enough to serve in the House of Representatives with Bill for several years. As a young legislator at the time, Bill was someone I looked up to,” Rose said.