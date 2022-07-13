John Lonergan of rural Rensselaer will celebrate his 95th birthday on July 14. Lonergan was born July 14, 1927 and graduated from Fair Oaks High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea before marrying Arlene Kellner Brunton in 1969. He farmed at Surrey Farms, retiring in 1999.
Lonergan to celebrate 95th birthday
Harley Tomlinson
