URBANA — While the Federal Trade Commission considers imposing a new rule that would ban the use of non-compete clauses in employment contracts, three local health care systems are mostly silent about the impact such a rule would have on them.
About one in five workers in the U.S. are bound by a non-compete clause that generally restricts them from working for a competitor or starting a new business for a certain period of time and within a certain number of miles after they leave their jobs, according to the FTC.
Because large hospital systems now employ a great majority of physicians in Illinois, many doctors wind up being required to sign non-compete agreements and are ultimately forced to leave the community if they wish to change employers, according to Dr. Tom Pliura, a LeRoy-based lawyer and physician.
That, in turn, disrupts doctor-patient relationships, and can impede physicians from speaking up about improprieties, he said.
“I think it artificially creates monopolies,” Pliura said.
Requests for interviews with Carle Health, Christie Clinic and OSF HealthCare about the proposed rule and their arrangements with their employees were declined.
But Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon said Carle is continuing to monitor the proposed rule.
“What I can share is, similar to other health care employers, we have certain contractual expectations of providers in order to maintain patient relationships in the communities we serve,” she said.
Robert Brandfass, senior vice president and chief legal officer for OSF HealthCare, said provisions of OSF employment agreements are confidential.
“The proposed FTC rule, by its express terms, would only apply to for-profit entities and would not apply to nonprofit entities such as OSF HealthCare,” he said.
The text of the proposed rule lists one category of employer that may be exempt is an entity “not organized to carry on business for its own profit or that of its members.”
Pliura said a loophole that would leave out not-for-profit employers would make the proposed rule of no value for physicians.
“The great majority of physicians now across the U.S. are employed by large systems, not-for-profit systems,” he said.
He’s lobbied against non-compete clauses for years, Pliura said.
“I’ve represented dozens and dozens of physicians in disputes with hospitals over non-compete clauses,” he said.
The FTC is accepting public comments on its proposed rule through March 10.
The rule would generally prohibit employees across a variety of industries from entering into or attempting to enter into a non-compete clause with a worker or to maintain a non-compete agreement with a worker.
The FTC calls non-compete agreements “a widespread and often exploitative practice that suppresses wages, hampers innovation and blocks entrepreneurs from starting new businesses.”
By stopping the practice of non-competes, the agency projected wages could be increased by nearly $300 billion a year and career opportunities expanded for about 30 million Americans.
While Carle didn’t respond to a question concerning non-compete clauses for its own employees, Pliura said he represents Carle physicians with non-compete agreements restricting them from practicing medicine within 50 miles for three years after leaving.
Two-year non-compete terms are more common, he said, but the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld terms of three years and distances of 50 miles in either direction as not being overly burdensome.
In 2020, when former Christie Clinic dermatologist Dr. Jeremy Youse left the clinic, Christie Clinic filed a lawsuit against him accusing him, in part, of violating the terms of a non-compete that prohibited him from competing with Christie for 24 months within a 35-mile radius of any Christie location where he was employed.
Youse is currently a founding partner and chief medical officer of VitalSkin Dermatology, which began seeing patients in Urbana last August.