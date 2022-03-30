Xtreme Automation recently installed a Phoenix Contact high technology automation system at Goodwine Co-Op’s Bryce location outside Milford.
Trever Wendler, a sales engineer with Xtreme Automation, said the system cuts labor in half and helps prevent a lot of user-related issues.
“If somebody is manually turning something on or if they make a mistake and forget to turn something on on one of the conveyors,” he said. “Because you might have five different things that need to be turned on and if you only turn on four of those five you could burn up a belt and be down for the whole day or maybe down or a week while you’re waiting for parts.”
Wendler said a major benefit of the system is preventing human error while also cutting down on labor.
“Part of it is just to prevent human error and part of it is to just cut down on labor,” he said.
Part of that automation includes a sensor that can determine when a truck pulls into the facility and automatically turns on all the equipment.
“So nobody even needs to be here to run it unless they need to switch bins,” Wendler said.
Prior to the installation of this system, Wendler said, the co-op would either have to leave the machinery running or make certain they had someone on-hand to turn it on or off.
Wendler said the system also helps diagnose mechanical issues.
He said the first time they had the system running at the co-op they had a chain break in the grain pit and the system sensor was able to identify that problem.
“It can catch issues a little bit sooner than humans typically would,” Wendler said.
Wendler said there was some initial hesitation from the main operator at the co-op about adopting the system since he had been using the manual system for many years and was used to it.
“On his first day [with the new system] he just fell in love with it,” Wendler said.
Mike Edwards, Goodwine Co-Op Location Manager, said the move to automation came as something of a shock to him, but he said it makes everything at the site a lot simpler.
“It makes the job a little easier, a little less confusing,” he said.
Edwards said they have used the system several times.
He said the co-op’s parent company, Goodwine, had utilized an automation system when it set up a new facility a few years ago and they liked it so they opted to adopt it elsewhere.
“The system works well,” Edwards said. “These guys that put it in, they’re great to work with.”
Asked if they had many customers around the area, Wendler said this was Xtreme Automation’s first site that they did and the next one that they installed was in Sibley.
Wendler said the company has been doing custom chemical mixing, solder automation and fertilizer and other items like that, but they’ve only done two systems in the grain industry so far.
Ted Thayer, Principal Product Marketing Specialist — Control for Phoenix Contact, said Xtreme Automation reached out to Phoenix Contact about designing a new way to handle automation for the system.
He said they initially were looking at a low-end system but eventually opted to using a higher-end system due to the amount of databasing and transactions that are involved with the process.
Thayer said they worked together to put the whole system together.
“It’s an interesting application,” he said.
Thayer, who is with Phoenix Contact’s marketing department, wanted to showcase the system for others.
“This is the kind of thing that just shows well,” he said. “I thought this might be an interesting thing for our media group.”
Thayer brought in a film crew to document the system and highlight the work for others to see.
The film crew visited the Goodwine Co-Op March 24 to interview Wendler and others about the automation system at the co-op.