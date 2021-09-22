We would like to thank everyone who participated in the homecoming event for Corey on Tuesday night. The only thing more humbling than seeing all of the people from our community lining Main Street was the thought that 13 families did not have the opportunity to welcome their sons or daughters home. We have had a couple of events in our lives over the last few years that make us appreciate living in our community. No place is perfect but knowing you have the prayers and support from those around you is priceless.
A special thanks to the Hoopeston Fire and Police Departments, WHPO, Just the Facts, and all of the people who shared information, for their contribution to this special occasion.
Kevin and Kasey Moore and family