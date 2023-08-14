Thank you for your support,
We are excited to report that we had another successful Covington 5k on June 3, 2023!
We are grateful to have had record breaking numbers for sponsors, donors, and volunteers this year. Without the generous contributions from you, the Covington 5k would not be possible!
Year after year, your participation allows us to donate to local organizations. This year we are proud to announce that we are able to donate over $5,000 to be dispersed to the Covington Food Pantry, Covington Buddy Bags Program, and help fund a Covington Business Association Scholarship.
We appreciate your dedication to our community and local philanthropy and are already counting down the days until next years event!
Sincerely,
The Covington 5K Team