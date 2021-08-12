SAFE RETURN TO SCHOOL
Hoopeston Area Families,
Since Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order 2021-18 on Wednesday August 4 mandated masks in school for all individuals, HACUSD #11 school leaders and school board members have been working diligently to adapt our previous plans, and to prepare for the upcoming school year.
In our plan https://www.hoopeston.k12.il.us/article/510558 you will find many details which our district will need to enforce in the coming year. While this is not what many of us would choose, we implore our communities to rally together so that we can work as a team to provide continuous in-person educational opportunities to our students.
We also thought it prudent to note that we are aware of potential protests and demonstrations speaking out against the statewide mask mandate and our district's decision to comply with the Executive Order. Our hope is, that while everyone has a right to protest decisions that they disagree with, we ask you to please allow us to operate a school environment that is conducive to learning. No doubt many efforts will be made by citizens of Illinois to ask the governor to withdraw the mask mandate and return to local decision-making. While we all wait to see if the mandate will change, our school year is beginning, and we need to clarify, anyone without an agreed upon medical exemption who chooses not to wear a mask will not be permitted into our buildings or learning environments.
We absolutely want the opportunity to educate students in person again. While our district was considering or had already recommended a mask-optional approach, we now find ourselves in this difficult position. The mask issue is a challenging one, but it should not detract from our primary mission, which is educating students.
To assist with an understanding of why an Illinois school district would choose to comply with a state mask mandate, consider the following profound impacts that are potential outcomes of non-compliance:
Loss of recognition for our school district with ISBE, which means our students would not be able to earn an accredited diploma from Hoopeston Area CUSD11.
Loss of Evidence Based Funding (EBF) revenue (last year’s funding was $8, 072,651)
Loss of federal funding (last year’s federal funding was $1,979,009)
Loss of Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief funds (ESSER revenue outstanding is approximately 5 million)
Inability to participate in IESA/IHSA recognized interscholastic sports or competition, which would mean no school sanctioned, in-state, competitive sports for any Hoopeston Area students
Loss of tort immunity shield, litigation could be brought against individual board members as well as the district
The majority of school district funding for HACUSD #11 is not from local sources. If HACUSD #11 were to lose ISBE recognition, our property tax rate would need to increase approximately 350% to accommodate the loss of state and federal revenue.
Dr. Carmen Ayala, State Superintendent of Education, emailed a letter to all superintendents in Illinois, in which she makes it clear that non-compliance with the mask mandate is not an option. Ayala states, “Local boards of education, schools, and school districts do not have the authority to deny the Governor’s Executive Order requiring universal indoor masking in schools. Doing so not only puts students’ health and safety at risk but also opens the district to extraordinary legal liability – potentially without any insurance to cover damages. I strongly recommend that each district consult with its legal counsel and insurer to fully understand the repercussions. Further, ISBE has and will use its regulatory authority, pursuant to 23 Ill Admin. Code 1.20, to ensure school districts protect students and staff; if school districts fail to do so, this risks State recognition.” Click on this https://www.hoopeston.k12.il.us/article/510557 to read the complete letter sent by Dr. Ayala.
In the midst of all of the controversy around masking, we want to stay focused on education, and help our students learn. Again, as district leadership, we appreciate your patience and support. We have the opportunity to make the best of a situation we all wish we were not in, and help our kids through this challenging circumstance. We will get through this together.
Robert Richardson
Superintendent Hoopeston Area Schools