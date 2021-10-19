LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Aviators will have a new field manager next season.
The Aviators, runners-up in 2021 Prospect League championship, have hired Chris Willsey as their field boss for the 2022 season.
Willsey replaces Michael Keeran, who decided to return to his native South Dakota to continue his summer coaching career.
Willsey is presently the hitting coach at Southeastern Illinois Community College (SICC) and as is an associate scout for the Atlanta Braves. In 2021, Willsey served as an assistant coach /hitting coach for the Madisonville Miners in the Ohio Valley Summer College Baseball League.
“We are very excited to bring someone of Chris’ caliber on board to lead our team,” said General Manager David Krakower. “We are confident that with Chris’ experience, he will be able to build off the success we had last season and help us bring home a championship.”
Willsey is a native of Harrisburg, Ill., and played college ball at SICC and Frontier Community College. In addition to coaching at Southeastern Illinois and the Ohio Valley League, Willsey has coaching experience in the Grand Prairie Summer League.
“I have a nonstop passion for guiding young men on and off the field. I have been beyond blessed to have learned from amazing baseball minds in preparation for this opportunity in Lafayette,” Willsey said. “I cannot thank the Aviators ownership and management enough for this opportunity. Let’s bring a Prospect League championship back to Lafayette.”
Willsey began his coaching career in the summer travel ball scene in 2015 for the 15U Southern Illinois Bullets. He worked under Los Angeles Dodgers associate scout Todd Poe at Future Swings Baseball/Softball Academy.
In 2018, he had the opportunity to return to his alma mater as an assistant coach at Harrisburg High School, under head coach Jay Thompson, who is currently on the top 10 all-time wins list in Illinois High School baseball history.
In the summer of 2019, he coached the 16U Nationals for Top Tier Baseball in Chicago.
For the summer of 2020, he served as an assistant coach for the Snakes in the Grand Park Summer Collegiate League.