NEW CARLISLE — Girls cross-country teams from West Lafayette and Harrison locked up the final two team state meet qualifying spots, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively, at the semi state meet Oct. 23 at New Prairie.
West Lafayette finished with 200 points while Harrison had 205 points to round out the top six. Chesterton, Warsaw, Valparaiso and LaPorte each finished ahead of West Lafayette and Harrison in the qualifying standings.
Emma Beimfohr was the top finisher for Harrison, taking 11th place overall with a time of 19:34.6. Jaylie Lohmeyer, also of Harrison, finished 24th overall with a 20:01.6 clocking.
Other Harrison times and places were Caitlin Williams (61st, 20:56.4), Erin Beimfohr, 89th, 21:16.6), Emma Obert (94th, 21:22.9), Alexandra Kerkhove (98th, 21:25.0); and Katherine Lorenz (122nd, 21:50.4).
Annabel Prokopy was West Lafayette’s top individual finisher, taking 30th overall with a time of 20:07.8, while Henriette Schminke was 32nd with a 20:12.0.
Other West Lafayette finisher were Allison Steffey (34th, 20:13.0), Krisha Shah (57th, 20:49.4), Sophia Greenwell (109th, 21:33.4), Shannon Dineen (145th, 22:31.2) and Bea Cabot (158th, 23:08.5).
No individual runners qualified for the state meet. Those missing the top 10 that are not members of a qualifying team were Twin Lakes’ Madelyn Sternfeldt (95th) and Lilly Roth (102nd); Rensselaer Central’s Amzie Maienbrook (21st) and Elizabeth Knoth (132nd); Frontier’s Emma Blissett (76th); North White’s Sable George (108th); McCutcheon’s Olivia Luben (136th) and Kankakee Valley’s Emma Bell (35th).
Boys results
No area team advanced to next week’s state meet, but a few individuals not on one of the top six teams did.
They include Rennselaer Central’s Tristen Wuethrich (fifth overall, 16:24.3), West Lafayette’s Elijah Stenberg (14th overall, 16:36.0) and Henry Balagtas (16th overall, 16:38.2) and Kankakee Valley’s Justin Hoffman (15th overall, 16:36.9)
Missing the cut were West Lafayette’s Albert Rajwa (37th), Jacob Wright (89th), Liam Rochet (102nd) and Yian Koh (159th); Jefferson’s Chris Uribe (51st), Jahir Montes De Oca (67th), Andy Melchor (106th), Clay LaCosse (121st), Leo Crampton (122nd), Elias Rodriguez (130th) and Luis Martinez (172nd); Harrison’s Avery Huber (56th), Jaiden Goins (94th), Nolan Richards (95th), Deven Arora (113th), Ethan Getz (137th), George Hufendick (153rd) and Ian Lah (159th); and McCutcheon’s Lucas Persin (116th), Cary Swick (119th), Daniel Sanson (131st), Drew Holdman (139th), Ethan Kerr (142nd), Keondre Garing (151st) and Brooks Burnette (168th).
Kankakee Valley’s Ethan Ehrhardt finished 70th, Twin Lakes’ Justin Scott was 120th, North White’s Juan Mata Pecina was 144th and Frontier’s Sawyer Richter was 164th.
The state finals will be Oct. 30 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross County Course in Terre Haute. The boys race will start at noon, while the girls race will begin at 3 p.m.