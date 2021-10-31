INDIANAPOLIS — Brebeuf Jesuit’s Quinn Warren’s second goal of the contest in the 72nd minute broke a 1-1 deadlock and sent the Braves on to a 3-1 win over West Lafayette in the Class 2A boys high school soccer state championship game.
Warren’s game-winner came after the original shot by teammate Stefan Boes from the right side of the West Lafayette net. Red Devils keeper Luke DeLion made the original save, but couldn’t corral the rebound, which Warren was waiting for in front on the net.
The victory gave the Braves (13-7-2) of coach Carlos Zavaleta its first state championship in its second appearance in the finals. Brebeuf lost in the Class 2A title game in 2014. It also came after the team started the 2021-22 campaign 0-7-2 before finishing the season winning 13 of its final 14 games.
Warren’s first goal, which was unassisted, came in the 2nd minute and marked the fastest goal in IHSAA boys state finals history.
The Red Devils (18-2-2) came back fairly quickly by tying the game in the 11th minute on an unassisted tally by Evan Cooke. It remained that way until Warren broke the tie in the 72nd minute. Boes closed the scoring in the 79th minute with an insurance goal, which was unassisted.
Coach Aaron Cooke’s Red Devils were making their first-ever state finals appearance.