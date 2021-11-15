MINNEAPOLIS — After knocking off the No. 4 team in the nation just 48 hours prior, the No. 9 Purdue volleyball team (20-5,12-4 Big Ten) notched another victory over a top-10 team after taking down No. 8 Minnesota 3-1 (25-12, 14-25, 25-16, 25-22) inside Maturi Pavilion.
The win marked the first to come at Minnesota during the Shondell era, and the first road win for the program against the Gophers since 1998. It was also Purdue’s fourth win over a top-10 team and seventh over a top-25 program this season.
The Boilermakers out-performed the Gophers 52-46 in kills, 10-9 in total blocks, and 8-3 at the service line, 8-3 in aces. Meanwhile, Purdue held Minnesota to its lowest hitting percentage of the season (.165) while attacking at a .243 efficiency rate.
Purdue was led by Caitlyn Newton, who put down 19 kills, five aces, six digs and a block assist. The graduate student’s performance included seven kills and a .500 attack percentage in the first set to set the tone for the night.
Setter Hayley Bush dished out 39 assists, nine digs, and three total blocks, including a solo stuff that gave Purdue the 23-22 edge in the final set.
Meanwhile, the back row was led by libero Jena Otec with 14 digs, however Otec, Marissa Hornung (10) and Maddie Schermerhorn (seven) combined for 31 total digs.
The Boilermakers, riding a six-match win streak, have four matches remaining in the regular season, which will feature three at home in Holloway.
Up next, Purdue will return home to play Michigan on Nov. 19. The match will air live on Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. ET.