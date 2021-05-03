WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A 4-2 victory, led by Rachel Becker's two runs, secured Purdue softball's series win over Ohio State.
Purdue softball (13-23) continued its hot streak after sweeping yesterday's doubleheader to close out the series with Ohio State (18-17), with three straight wins and a final series record of 3-1.
Pitcher Savanah Henley tossed 4.1 innings before Sydney Bates entered the circle in relief in the top of the fifth. Henley (4-7) notched a pair of strikeouts in the win.
Purdue wasted no time scoring, with its first run of the day coming in the first inning. Lead-off Rachel Becker made base on a hit-by pitch, then advanced to third with the next two batters up. Then, Brannstrom brought her home on an RBI to right field.
Two runs were added in the third inning for Purdue to take the 3-0 lead. First, Kiley Goff connected for an RBI single up the middle, advancing Ryleigh Scott to second and Becker rounded third before running home. Then, with the bases loaded and no outs, Alex Echazarreta's sharp eye allowed her to walk to first and was awarded the RBI as Scott advanced home.
In the top of the fourth, Ohio State responded by loading the bases, but with two outs on the board, third baseman Kiley Goff made the throw to first just in time to shut down the Buckeyes' scoring opportunity.
Ohio State tried again in the fifth, this time loading the bases with just one out. The Boilermakers were able to limit the damage to just two runs and leaving three runners stranded.
An insurance run was added in the bottom of the sixth on another walk with Boilermakers on first, second and third. Scott tallied the RBI as Becca Jones walked home.
Notes
- Purdue has won four of its last six games
- Becker has scored in six of the last seven games
- The Boilermakers' four walks ties as the second-most this season
- Purdue has recorded seven or more hits in each of its last three games
- No Boilermaker struck out, marking the first time this season the team has accomplished the feat (last: 2/16/20 vs. Central Michigan)
- A Boilermaker has notched a home run every weekend for the past straight three weeks
- Becker has reached base in nine consecutive games while Brannstrom is riding a seven game streak
- With Goff's RBI, she improves to a five-game hitting streak
Up Next
With two weeks left in the season, Purdue will close out its home slate with four against Northwestern on May 7-9. Next Sunday will serve as senior day for veterans Sydney Bates and Ryleigh Scott.