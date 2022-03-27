WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue wrapped up another week of spring football practice March 26 by pitting the offense against the defense for a scrimmage inside the Mollenkopf Athletic Center.
Whenever there is competition, it is only natural to see each side battle for the upper hand. Following the scrimmage, the media asked head coach Jeff Brohm who emerged victorious.
"I'd probably say the defense won, slightly," Brohm said. "We were able to make some plays (on offense), without question, but I liked how the defense swarmed to the ball. We didn't miss a lot of tackles. We were able to get some sacks and pressure on the quarterback. While it takes everybody to win football games (offense, defense, special teams), your defense needs to play well."
After the Purdue offense produced a record-breaking season in 2021, the scrimmage was a promising sign for the defense going up against a high-powered attack. Led by co-defensive coordinators Ron English and Mark Hagen, the defense always tries to take advantage of 11-on-11 action.
"It's always important to get some live tackling repetition — fly to the ball, get people to the ground, make the tackle the first time and swarm to it just in case somebody misses. I thought, for the most part, we did a good job there," said Brohm.
While the defense looks forward to tackling, the offense must get used to live play as well. Quarterbacks taking pressure, receivers going across the middle and running backs hitting holes are all preparation for the fall when the Boilermakers take the field against opposition. It's an opportunity for offensive skill players to showcase their ability by making defenders miss and producing big chunks of yards.
"On offense, you see which guys are going to make plays when it's live and you're going to get hit," Brohm said.
Overall, the Purdue head coach was pleased with the scrimmage and the progress made over the first three weeks of practice.
"We got a lot of good repetitions today," he said. "Two more weeks of spring, and we've got to take advantage of it. Challenge ourselves to play more aggressive on defense and try to make plays on offense, being able to run the ball and being consistent in what we do."
The Boilermakers continue practice this week and into April before wrapping up the spring season April 9 with the spring game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon and admission is free.