ROSEMONT, Ill. — A department-record 85 student-athletes earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar recognition for their academic excellence during the 2020-21 school year as Purdue had a record total of honorees for the second year in a row.
Student-athletes across the conference were recognized as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars for achieving grade-point averages of 3.70 and better. Twenty of the Boilermakers' 85 honorees (24%) compiled flawless 4.0 GPAs during the 2020-21 school year. Ten of Purdue's teams had at least one student-athlete with a 4.0.
May graduate Dale Williams (swimming & diving) as well as Kat Mueller (swimming & diving) and Ashley Witucki (soccer) have maintained perfect 4.0 GPAs during their careers at Purdue. Rachel Anderson (cross country and track & field), Andre Suzanne (tennis) and Emma Terwilliger (volleyball) are also straight-A students for their careers.
Williams headlines a group of 20 Boilermakers that were Big Ten Distinguished Scholars as well as graduates during the 2020-21 school year.
Meanwhile, 17 student-athletes were recognized as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars for at least the third time in their careers. That group is headlined by four-time honorees Rebecca Coan (cross country and track & field) and Emily Converse (swimming & diving).
Big Ten Faculty Representatives established the Distinguished Scholar award in 2008 to supplement the Academic All-Big Ten program. Distinguished Scholar recipients must have earned Academic All-Big Ten recognition in the previous academic year, must have been enrolled full time at the institution for the entire previous academic year (two semesters or three quarters) and earned a minimum GPA of 3.70 during the previous academic year, excluding any summer grades. The Academic All-Big Ten threshold is a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher for a student's academic career.
Purdue also had a record 256 student-athletes earn Academic All-Big Ten honors during the 2020-21 school year – 96 in the fall, 68 in the winter and 92 in the spring.
BIG TEN DISTINGUISHED SCHOLAR NOTABLES
• Women's swimming & diving had a Purdue-best 16 student-athletes honored as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars this year. Soccer was close behind with 14 honorees while having a slightly smaller roster.
• Brandon Loschiavo was the NCAA and Big Ten champion in platform diving and also an Olympic qualifier in the event for Team USA.
• Swimmer Nikola Aćin also qualified for the Olympic Games with Serbia's 4x100 freestyle relay team.
• Softball's Rachel Becker led the Big Ten and set a Purdue record with a .479 batting average. She was named Academic All-District.
• Baseball's Jackson Smeltz was named Academic All-District and also the recipient of the Brady Comeback Scholarship Award from Methodist Sports Medicine.
• Volleyball's Marissa Hornung was Purdue's female recipient of the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship award.
• Soccer's Julia Ware was selected to the NCAA Competition Oversight Committee in October.
• Tamara Farquhar was one of only three women's basketball players in the conference to earn Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors while compiling a 4.0 GPA for 2020-21.