WEST LAFAYETTE — Michigan held Purdue to 30.8 percent shooting in ending Purdue’s four-game winning streak in a 70-53 setback to the Wolverines on Friday in Mackey Arena.
Isaiah Livers scored 22 points with 10 rebounds and Eli Brooks added 11 points for the Wolverines.
Trevion Williams led Purdue with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Jaden Ivey added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Michigan jumped out to a 14-4 lead early on and after Purdue whittled the lead to 18-14 with 8:16 to play in the opening half, the Wolverines would go on to lead 34-21 at halftime.
The Wolverines took their largest lead of the game at 39-21 with 19:13 to play, but Brandon Newman’s two 3-pointers trimmed the lead to 40-29 with 16:46 to play. Purdue would get within 10 at 42-32 on a Jaden Ivey 3-point play, but the Boilermakers could get no closer in falling for the first time since Jan. 2.
Postgame Notes
The loss drops Purdue’s record to 11-6 overall and 6-4 at the halfway point in Big Ten play.
Purdue’s 17 games are the second most in the country (Longwood – 18) and the most for a power-conference school.
Purdue’s 53 points were a season low. The Boilermakers made just 2-of-12 from long distance, both by Brandon Newman.
Trevion Williams recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. Williams has had a double-double in three of the last four games. Williams dished out his 100th career assist in the contest.
Jaden Ivey tallied 12 points, five rebounds and a career-best five assists in the loss to Michigan. Ivey averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the two games this week.