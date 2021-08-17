WEST LAFAYETTE – The Purdue soccer team concluded its exhibition schedule with a 2-2 draw against Marquette on Saturday afternoon at Folk Field.
Under mostly-sunny skies on a warm afternoon in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers and Golden Eagles each found the back of the net twice. Ahead of the regular-season opener on Aug. 19, it was the two teams’ second and final preseason match.
“We knew that Marquette was going to be a more direct, physical-type team, and it seemed like it took us a little while to adjust,” Purdue coach Drew Roff said. “The communication with the back line and the ability to win some of those individual battles was lacking. But, I felt as the game progressed, we grew into it, and we got more organized, more disciplined, and started to step up to that challenge.
Roff said the second half felt better than the first half.
“Our last exhibition game, we’re still working on some things, but I felt like our team as a whole, our communication, our discipline and our organization got better as the game went on, so that was encouraging,” he said.
Roff said Marquette provided a tough preseason test ahead of the regular season slate
“That’s a tough team to play, a different style than us but an effective style, and they play it well,” he said. “It was a good experience for us because we’ll see teams in the Big Ten that do some of the things that Marquette did. All in all, I think it was a fair result, and once again, it’s practice, but you definitely have some things that you want to sharpen up before the opener.”
The Boilermakers officially begin the 2021 season against Kentucky on Thursday, August 19, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. ET, at Folk Field. Admission will be free for all fans.