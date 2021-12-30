NASHVILLE — A controversial goal-line stand by the defense, followed by a 39-yard game-winning field goal in overtime by Mitchell Fineran lifted Purdue to a 48-45 win over Tennessee in the 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
“It was a crazy game. We found a way to just barely win,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "It really picked up there at the end."
In the highest scoring game in Music City Bowl history, the Boilermakers picked up their 11th bowl win behind 627 yards of total offense, including 534 in the air, a program best in a bowl.
The teams combined for 1,293 yards of total offense — second-most in overall bowl history, trailing only the 1,397 yards Baylor and Washington had in the 2011 Alamo Bowl. Tennessee became the 10th team in bowl game history to run 100 or more plays, and the combined 185 plays rank seventh.
Purdue's goal-line stand will go down in lore for both teams.
Jamari Brown and Kieran Douglas held Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright short of the goal line by mere inches on fourth-and-goal, keeping the Volunteers off the board on their first and only overtime possession. The stop was upheld on review because officials determined Wright’s forward progress had stopped, despite Wright reaching the ball over the goal line before the whistle — without his knee touching the ground as he lay on top of Douglas.
Purdue then ran three plays to set up Fineran just inside the right hash for a 39-yard kick down the middle to set off the celebration. The kicker went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts.
With the win, Purdue ends the 2021 campaign with a 9-4 record, the most victories in a season since 2003, and become the 12th team in the program's 134-year history to record nine wins in a season.
Purdue won its fifth game away from home, accomplishing the feat for the first time since 1943.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for a program bowl record 534 yards and five touchdowns. The performance was O'Connell's sixth 300-yard passing game of the season and his fifth consecutive game with at least three passing touchdowns.
The Long Grove, Ill., native became just the second Boilermaker in history to have multiple 500-yard games, joining Drew Brees. Completing 26-of-47 through the air, the fifth-year senior set a new school record for completion percentage in a single season at 71.6%.
Broc Thompson hauled in seven catches for a career-high 217 yards, stepping up with the absence of consensus All-American David Bell to earn TransPerfect Music City Bowl Most Valuable Player honors.
The Volunteers struck first on their opening drive, capped by Cedric Tillman's 41-yard grab from quarterback Hendon Hooker.It was Tillman's first of four TD catches and Hooker's first of five scoring passes.
But their lead did not last long as O'Connell found Thompson on a 75-yard deep ball to start Purdue's second drive. It was the Boilermakers' longest TD pass this season and knotted the contest up at 7-7.
The Vols went up 21-7 on Tillman's 61-yard scoring catch and Jabari Small's 2-yard run — making things start to look like a train-wreck-in-progress.
But Purdue dominated the second quarter, outscoring Tennessee 16-0.
The Boilermakers scored on four of their five drives during the 15 minutes, starting with a trio of field goals from Fineran of 24, 36 and 29 yards.
With less than a minute to go in the half, DaMarcus Mitchell stripped the football out of Tennessee QB Hooker's hands and Prince James Boyd Jr. jumped on the loose ball. Two plays later, O'Connell rolled out of the pocket and hit a wide-open Payne Durham in the end zone for a 2-yard score.
Flipping the game in their favor, the Boilermakers went into the locker room with the lead, 23-21.
Getting the ball to start the second half, Tennessee found the end zone on Hooker's 15-yard aerial to Velus Jones Jr. to put the Vols in the lead, 28-23.
The Boilermakers answered with a touchdown of their own.
On the ninth play of the drive, O'Connell dropped a 10-yard pass into the back corner of the end zone to TJ Sheffield, who made an over-the-shoulder catch to put Purdue back in front 30-28.
Tennessee's Chase McGrath booted a 30-yard field goal to push the Vols back into the lead at 31-30 game at the end of the third quarter.
That's when the fireworks began as both offenses upped it to another level in the fourth quarter.
O'Connell hit Durham on a crossing route that turned into a 62-yard touchdown catch after the tight end spun away from several would-be tacklers near the sideline.
After Tennessee marched back to tie the game at 27-27 on Tillman's 13-yard TD catch with 3:37 to play, O'Connell found Thompson again, this time, on a 70-yard run-and-catch for a score that nearly mirrored Durham's.
The Volunteers matched the punch with Jalin Hyatt's 2-yard scoring catch with 1:35 to play.
Tennessee had a chance to win the game as time expired in regulation, but Chase McGrath's 56-yard field goal effort fell short and right of the uprights.
In overtime, Purdue elected to go on defense. Tennessee chose to forgo a 34-yard field goal and converted a fourth-and-2. Five plays later from the Purdue 1-yard line, Brown and Douglas stonewalled Wright's run less than a foot away from the end zone.
On Purdue's only drive in overtime, O'Connell kept the offense near the middle of the field to set up Fineran's game-winning effort from 39-yards.
Hooker completed 26 of 41 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns, while running for 79 more yards on 19 carries.
Small led all rushers with 180 yards on 26 carries and a score, while Tillman finished with 150 yards on seven catches and four TDs.