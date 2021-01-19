BLOOMINGTON — Trevion Williams scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, Eric Hunter Jr. knocked down timely 3-pointers and Purdue defeated Indiana 81-69 Thursday night.
The Boilermakers (9-5, 4-3 Big Ten Conference) were 11 of 17 from beyond the arc, Hunter leading the way with three, Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Brandon Newman each adding a pair. The Hoosiers were just 3 of 18 from distance.
Even missed 3s turned into points for Purdue with Williams available for putbacks, including a one-handed tap-in.
Williams scored 16 of his points in the second half when Purdue led for every one of the final 20 minutes. The double-double was Williams' fifth this season, first since Dec. 29. Ivey added 13 points, Newman 12 and Hunter 11.
Purdue is on a streak of eight straight wins against Indiana, the program's longest since nine in a row (1929-1935).
Newman and Williams finished out the game with six straight free throws in the last 45 seconds as Indiana, which had come as close as six points with under a minute to play, turned to fouling.
The Boilermakers converted 20 of 31 free throws in a game that saw 51 fouls including a handful of technicals.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (8-6, 3-4) with 25 points and four rebounds. Armaan Franklin added 14 points, seven boards and three steals. Race Thompson scored 13, had 10 rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.
Purdue finished shooting 53% for the game, 11 of its 25 field goals coming from beyond the arc. Indiana was 44% shooting and scored 23 points off 14 Purdue turnovers.
Postgame Notes
Purdue improved to 9-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten with an 81-69 win over Indiana on Thursday night in Bloomington.
Purdue now leads the all-time series with Indiana by a 123-89 margin.
The Boilermakers have won eight straight games against Indiana, the longest stretch for Purdue since a 9-game streak from 1929 to 1935, led by a player named John Wooden.
Purdue has won 11 of the last 12 meetings and 16 of the last 21 meetings against Indiana.
Purdue won its fifth straight game in Assembly Hall, tied for the longest streak for any opponent EVER in Assembly Hall (Wisconsin won five straight in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013).
Purdue has won back-to-back games in Assembly Hall by 12 points (74-62 in 2020; 81-69 in 2021). Tonight's win ties for the second-largest margin of victory by Purdue in Assembly Hall (with last year) and marks the first time that Purdue has won consecutive games by double figures in Assembly Hall.
Purdue is 17-2 against in-state opponents since the start of the 2016-17 season.
Purdue closed out a four-game roadswing with a 2-2 record (losses to Rutgers and Illinois; wins over Michigan State and Indiana).
Matt Painter won his 171st Big Ten game at Purdue, now just one victory behind Bo Ryan for ninth place on the conference's wins list in league games.
Purdue improved to 126-12 under Coach Painter when scoring at least 80 points.
Purdue has won back-to-back Big Ten road games for the first time since Feb. 19 to 23, 2019 (Indiana, Nebraska).
Purdue shot 11-of-17 (.647) from long distance, just the second time since the 2010-11 season that Purdue shot over 64 percent from 3-point range, while making at least 11 triples (17-of-26 vs. Auburn; Nov. 23, 2016).
Playing in their first Purdue – Indiana game, freshmen accounted for 35 points and 16 rebounds.
Trevion Williams surpassed 500 career rebounds in the victory.
Trevion Williams recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 22 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. It marks his third 20-10 game of the season (8th most nationally) and fourth of his career.
Trevion Williams has scored in double-figures in nine straight games, averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game during that span.
Jaden Ivey came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points.