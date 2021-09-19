WEST LAFAYETTE — With the Stacey Clark Classic title on the line, No. 9 Purdue volleyball (8-1) swept No. 22 Tennessee (8-2) 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 to earn the title of tournament champions.
Not only did the win mark the second victory over a top-25 opponent, but the final match of the non-conference season.
The Boilermakers, who just regained the lead in the first set with a 22-19 score, were forced to pause play when the fire alarm went off in Holloway Gymnasium. Firefighters were quick to arrive on the scene and clear the facility for fans to reenter. Purdue took the next three points to win the set and never looked back.
Three Boilermakers hit for double-digit kills. Grace Cleveland had a stellar performance, finishing the afternoon with a .357 hitting clip (12-2-28) after going errorless with 11 kills through the first two sets.
Meanwhile, Caitlyn Newton and Maddy Chinn tallied 11 kills apiece, setting a career-high for Chinn. Chinn also added five digs, another career-best. Taylor Trammell had a notable performance as well, going errorless with seven kills on 11 attacks for a team-high .636 hitting percentage.
Setter Hayley Bush dished out a double-double with 36 assists and 16 digs for her second of the season. The performance went alongside tied a career-high three total blocks, which included a massive solo block in the second set.
Three Boilermakers made All-Tournament Team honors with Grace Cleveland, Raven Colvin and Jena Otec (MVP) earning the nods. Over the weekend, Cleveland totaled a team-best 28 kills with just four errors on 68 hits for .353.
Meanwhile, Colvin recorded the second-highest hitting percentage in program history with her .900 hitting clip vs. Purdue Fort Wayne and a pair of errorless performances Friday.
Colvin concluded with 14 kills on 15 attempts with no errors (.933) and four block assists.
Otec, awarded Most Valuable Player, was a stabilizer for the Boilermakers after registering 43 digs over the three matches, including 15 vs. No. 22 Tennessee.
Purdue will open Big Ten play Sept. 24 vs. No. 3 Ohio State. The match will air on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. ET.