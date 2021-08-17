WEST LAFAYETTE — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches Poll tabbed the Purdue volleyball team as No. 8 in the nation heading into the 2021 fall season.
Purdue is one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, joined by No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 5 Nebraska and No. 7 Minnesota. Meanwhile, Ohio State and Penn State trail Purdue in the 11th and 12th spot, respectively.
The nod ties as the best preseason ranking in program history (No. 8 in 2014), and comes on the heels of Purdue’s highest final ranking, where the team finished seventh. Not only does Purdue return its entire roster, including a pair of AVCA All-Americans (Grace Cleveland and Caitlyn Newton) and Honorable Mention nods (Hayley Bush and Jena Otec), but it welcomes four newcomers, including two Gatorade State Player of the Years and two All-Americans.
Purdue is coming off a Regional Finals appearance, where it lost to the eventual national champions Kentucky. Statistically, Purdue’s efforts resulted in multiple national rankings, including fourth in the nation in blocks per set (2.95), 23rd in both total kills (1,111) and assists (1,032) and was the best receiving team in the Big Ten with a 0.86 opponent service ace mark and 16.0 digs per set.
Individually, three Boilermakers finished among the top-23 in the nation in total blocks, one of two programs in the nation – including the only Power Five – to accomplish the feat (No. 2 Taylor Trammell, No. 16 Cleveland and No. 23 Jael Johnson).
Meanwhile, Newton also cracked the nation’s top-10, tying for the eighth-most aces by an individual (38).
Head coach Dave Shondell and the Boilermakers are set the begin the season at home Aug. 27, where they will host Loyola Marymount and Kansas in its season-opening tournament. Purdue will take on Loyola Marymount on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. ET followed by Kansas on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. ET.