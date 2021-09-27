BLOOMINGTON — The No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) retain the Monon Spike for the 14th consecutive year at in-state rival Indiana (7-7) after posting 12 total blocks in their 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-20) victory.
The win marked Purdue’s eighth sweep of the year.
The Boilermakers started the match with a 7-1 run and never looked back, allowing no lead changes in the first and third set. In the second, the Boilermakers commanded the set after the final tied score of 8-8.
Overall, the Purdue defense were the highlight of the match with the net presence putting the Boilers within one block of their season-high. Libero Marissa Hornung led the team with 19 digs.
Setter Hayley Bush produced her second double-double of the season with 24 assists and 11 digs in the match. The redshirt senior added four block assists to match a career-best.
Offensively, Grace Cleveland produced 11 kills (11-4-33) on her way to a .212 hitting percentage. Meanwhile, Caitlyn Newton ended the day with nine kills (9-2-23) and a .304 attack percentage after going errorless through the first two sets. Efficiency was the name of the game for Maddy Chinn, who dished out nine kills with two errors on 23 swings for .304%.
The win comes two days after Purdue toppled then-No. 3 Ohio State, 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11), handing the Buckeyes their first loss of the season
The victory marked the first win over a top-three opponent since taking down No. 3 Minnesota on Nov. 21, 2015. It also was the seventh consecutive win over the Buckeyes in series history.
Bush set a season-high in assists (47) against OSU, while Newton matched her career-high in digs (13) and season-best in kills (15) along the way. Meanwhile, Cleveland was just one dig shy of her own double-double, tallying 15 kills (.209 attack percentage) and nine digs.
As a team, Purdue not only out-hit Ohio State .216 to .209, but the team’s ability to defend at the net with an 11-6 advantage in blocks was the momentum swing needed in key plays.
Senior Jael Johnson led the block efforts by tying a career-high seven block assists to go alongside eight kills (.357 hitting percentage). Her defensive efforts extended beyond the net, where she accumulated a career-high six digs.
Purdue will be back in action this weekend with a pair of back-to-back matches. First on Friday, Oct. 1, Purdue will take on Illinois before hosting Rutgers the following day. Both matches will start at 7 p.m. ET.