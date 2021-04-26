WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue volleyball program capped off one of its best seasons in program history ranked No. 7 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) final coaches poll.
In addition to standing as the best final ranking in program history (previous-best: No. 8 in 2013 and 1982), it ties as the highest ranking ever received by Purdue (9/1/2014, 8/27/2012 and 11/14/1983).
The Boilermakers concluded their season with an NCAA Regional Finals appearance, which they lost to the eventual national champions, Kentucky. The Boilermakers had a record-setting postseason awards resume after receiving program-bests with four All-America nods (first team Grace Cleveland, third team Caitlyn Newton and honorable mentions Hayley Bush and Jena Otec), five All-Region honorees and five Big Ten postseason awards, including the first Defensive Player of the Year in Otec.
Statistically, Purdue’s efforts resulted in multiple national rankings, including fourth in the nation in blocks per set (2.95), 23rd in both total kills (1,111) and assists (1,032) and was the best receiving team in the Big Ten with a 0.86 opponent service ace mark and 16.0 digs per set. Individually, three Boilermakers finished among the top-23 in the nation in total blocks, one of two programs in the nation – including the only Power Five – to accomplish the feat (No. 2 Taylor Trammell, No. 16 Grace Cleveland and No. 23 Jael Johnson). Meanwhile, senior Caitlyn Newton also cracked the nation’s top-10, tying for the eighth-most aces by an individual this season (38).