NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The first and only time Purdue and Tennessee met on a football field, the disco era was in full swing and a place called the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, hosted the Bluebonnet Bowl.
Dubbed the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” fans inside the Astrodome watched as the Boilermakers scored a touchdown with about 1:30 left in the game and defeated the Volunteers, 27-22.
Flash forward 42 years later for the teams to meet again.
With its best season in 15 years, Purdue will battle Tennessee, this time in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville, Tenn.
It will be the Boilermakers’ second trip to the Music City Bowl in the last three years. Purdue last played in the bowl game on Dec. 28, 2018, where it was blown out by Auburn, 63-14. The 2020 edition of the game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
The 2021 Music City Bowl marks the Boilermakers’ 20th bowl game in school history, including the third in five seasons under head coach Jeff Brohm.
Purdue enters the bowl game with an 8-4 record, the most wins in a regular season since Joe Tiller’s 2006 team captured eight victories. The Boilermakers also went 6-3 in Big Ten play to finish tied for second in the West Division, winning at least six conference game for the first time in 18 years.
“Playing in a game like the Music City Bowl, in the great city of Nashville, is a reward for our team after the season we had,” Brohm said. “We are excited about the opportunity to compete, especially in an NFL stadium against a very good Tennessee team. Our guys are looking forward to the challenge, and we can’t wait to see our fans join us in the Music City.”
The Boilermakers and Volunteers have met only once in history, and the matchup also occurred during bowl season. In just the program’s second-ever bowl appearance, Purdue ended the 1979 campaign by beating No. 12 Tennessee 27-22 in the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston, Texas. Jim Young’s Boilermakers ended the season with a 10-2 record, the most wins in school history. Tennessee was coached by at the time legendary Johnny Majors, who was in his third season with the Volunteers.
Purdue’s 2021 success can be attributed to all three phases. The passing offense is one of the nation’s best, ranking eighth in the country (340.4 yards per game) and second in the Big Ten.
Second Team All-Big Ten quarterback Aidan O’Connell, the first Purdue QB to be named to one of the first two All-Big Ten teams since Kyle Orton (2004), is one of the most accurate passers in the nation. The fifth-year senior is completing 73.5 percent of his passes to lead the Big Ten and rank third nationally, currently on pace to set a conference record.
“Offensively, their ability to throw the football around is something that we’ve got to do a great job of being able to manage,” first-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “Your front four or your pressures, you have to get home and make it uncomfortable for the quarterback. (Have to) do a good job of getting it out of his hands, screen game as well. To do that, you have to be able to get your hands up and affect the throwing lanes, as well.”
Purdue will be without its star receiver, junior David Bell, who announced earlier this month that he will forgo the bowl game to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft.
In three years with Purdue Bell tallied 232 catches, 2,946 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was named the Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year and is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. He also set the school record with 17 career 100-yard receiving games.
The Boilermakers defense is allowing just 20.4 points per game (23rd nationally) and has kept four opponents to single digits for the first time since 1978.
Like the offense, the Boilers will have to go on without star defensive end George Karlaftis, who, like Bell, will forgo the bowl game and prep for the NFL Draft.
In three years with Purdue, Karlaftis tallied 97 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He recovered a fumble and returned it for his first – and only – collegiate touchdown this season in a loss to Wisconsin.
“Defensively, they’re extremely physical,” Heupel said of Purdue. “They play hard. Front-seven is physical at the point of attack and we have to do a good job. You look at them, they do a good job in red zone areas, and we have to do a good job of creating some explosive plays, staying out of third and long with them.”
Led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, the Vols’ fast-paced offense finished 2021 in the top 25 nationally in total offense (459.0 – 16th), scoring offense (38.8 – ninth), rushing offense (212.0 – 19th), first down offense (23.8 – 19th) and third down efficiency (46.2 – 13th).
As a quarterback who led Oklahoma to the 2000 national championship and coach who turned Central Florida into a football force to be reckoned with, Heupel’s impact led UT to its second-highest point per game total in modern school history, behind only the 1993 squad (42.8 ppg).
Defensively, the Vols stood out under defensive coordinator Tim Banks. The unit finished with 94 tackles for loss, which ranked second in school history and top 10 nationally. The Vols’ three defensive touchdowns ranked second in the SEC and 12th nationally.
It will be Tennessee’s 54th all-time bowl appearance, which ranks fifth nationally. It will also be the Vols’ third Music City Bowl appearance. UT topped Nebraska, 38-24, in the 2016 edition of the game. The Vols dropped a 30-27 double overtime game to North Carolina in the 2010 Music City Bowl.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.