UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Despite an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, Purdue softball (18-19, 1-4) fell 3-11 at Penn State (22-13, 4-2) following an eight-run fifth inning.
With the result, the Nittany Lions swept the three-game series.
The Boilermakers were led by Alex Echazarreta, who recorded a two-run homer to centerfield and added a second run, thanks to a sac fly by Jade Moy.
Purdue took a two run lead in the first inning, thanks to Echazarreta’s homer, which also brought home leadoff batter Rachel Becker. Not only was it on her first at-bat, but marked the fourth homer in the last five games.
The Boilermakers had the go-ahead run on-base in the top of the fifth, with the bases loaded with two outs, however the Nittany Lion defense came up with the final out to silence Purdue. Taking advantage of the momentum swing, Penn State scored eight runs to end the game.
Purdue will return to Bittinger Stadium this weekend for a three-game home series vs. Maryland beginning at 5 p.m. April 8 and will close out the series with a noon April 10 showdown on the Big Ten Network. Fans can watch Friday and Saturday’s 2 p.m. ET game on B1G+.