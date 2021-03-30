COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 10 Purdue volleyball (13-5) overpowered No. 9 Ohio State (15-3) in four sets (20-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-18) for the second straight night to sweep the series.
With the win, Purdue improves to 5-5 against top-25 opponents this season (including three wins over top-10 programs). Additionally, it was the first series sweep over a top-10 opponent since the 2013 Purdue squad won a pair of matches versus then-No. 8/6 Nebraska in 2013.
The defensive showing by the Boilermakers were one of the best in recent years, securing the second-most digs in a match in over five seasons (85, best: set earlier this season, 103 vs. then-No. 6 Minnesota).
Senior libero Jena Otec anchored the back row and was just one dig shy of the 30-dig club. The Crystal City, Missouri, native's 29 digs tie as the fifth-most by a Boilermaker in a four-set match in program history. Otec led the defensive effort that registered 85 total digs.
Not only did four Boilermakers record double-digit kills: Caitlyn Newton (14), Grace Cleveland (12 kills), Emma Ellis (11 kills) and Taylor Trammell (10 kills), but setter Hayley Bush also recorded a double-double with 50 assists and 11 digs. Cleveland also led the team with nine block assists, meanwhile Trammell boasted a career-high in kills after setting a personal-best in blocks the weekend prior (12 at Rutgers, 3/19).
The result signifies six consecutive wins against Ohio State, tying the second-longest in the team's storied history (all-time record: 45-46, OSU leads).
Set 1 | 20-25
The set saw 10 ties and four lead changes. The middles sparked a run for Purdue to take a lead, with Jael Johnson, then Trammell notching kills to help propel Purdue to a 9-6 advantage. Ohio State regained the lead, 15-16, which the Buckeyes held onto for the remainder of the set.
Set 2 | 26-24
After the largest lead of the match come at 3-6, in favor of Ohio State, the teams went point-for-point, with 12 tied scores in the set. The Boilermakers won a tide-turning challenge to secure Newton's kill and knot the score 23-23. Then, Trammell notched a kill to set the score, 24-23. Although Ohio State took the following point, Ellis recorded the penultimate set point, with a block assist by Trammell and Cleveland sealing the win. Ellis led the set with five kills and no errors with a .714 hitting % meanwhile Otec recorded seven digs.
Set 3 | 25-21
Johnson recorded a string of Purdue points, giving Purdue the 8-6 edge. Newton tied the score, 15-15, to start a 4-1 run to give Purdue the winning-advantage. Trammell exploded in the set, notching six of 10 kills in the set for a.625 attack %. Defensively, Otec recorded 10 digs, the most in a single set by a Boilermaker.
Set 4 | 25-18
In the most decisive set-win of the two-day series, Purdue controlled the set, never turning over the lead. Ellis recorded key points to stall the Ohio State offense maintain Purdue's momentum. The defensive showing in the fourth set included seven digs from Otec, while Marissa Hornung and Hayley Bush added six apiece.
Up Next
Purdue will close out the regular season with a Friday/Saturday matchup against Illinois. The matches are set for 5 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network Plus both days.