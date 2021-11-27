ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Purdue women's basketball team knocked off a ranked opponent.
The Boilermakers closed out the St. Pete Showcase with a 66-61 win Nov. 27 over No. 17/22 Florida State.
"They deserved that. It's a real team win," Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds said. "Everyone was locked in and engaged. They stayed together. They were calm and poised when we needed it.
In a game defined by runs, Purdue (5-2) went on three runs of seven points or more and overcame a 27-0 run by Florida State (4-2).
The Boilermakers shot 40.3% from the field and connected on 12 3-pointers, good for sixth most in program history. Purdue's 33 triple attempts broke a nearly 28-year record, set against Florida A&M on Dec. 3, 1994.
Purdue was paced by Cassidy Hardin's career-high 18 points and six 3-pointers. Ra Shaya Kyle notched her second double-double in three games with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jeanae Terry added eight points and 10 assists. Madison Layden bounced back with 16 points, seven rebounds and four dimes.
The first half was a complete example of a tale of two quarters. Purdue scored 26 points in the opening 10 minutes and none in the second.
The Boilermakers caught fire to start with six 3-pointers in the first quarter, led by a quartet from Hardin. Purdue went 10-of-19 at a 52.6% clip from the field, committing just one turnover and dishing out nine assists. Layden and Hardin combined for 20 of Purdue's 26 points.
In the second, nothing fell for the Old Gold & Black. The looks were there, but Purdue went 0-for-13 in the period with three turnovers. Florida State took advantage and went on a 23-point run to close the first half.
As the teams hit the floor for the second half, the gap was only seven.
The Seminoles extended the run to 27-0 and built up an 11-point lead early in the third. The drought lasted 12:19. From there, Purdue chipped away.
Layden connected on a triple to start a quick 10-0 spurt midway through the third, before Terry tied the game at 39-39 on her lone triple of the afternoon. Florida State responded and grew the gap back to six points with 8:09 to play in the fourth.
Purdue then made six of their next seven shots and rolled off a 12-2 run to take their first lead since the second quarter. The sophomore duo of Kyle and Layden put the game out of reach by scoring Purdue's final 10 points.
Hardin set a new career-high with six triples and 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Not on the scoresheet, the senior spent time guarding taller forwards and limited the inside production for Florida State.
Hardin now has 98 3-pointers in her career and is already within 15 of her career high for triples in a season with her team-high 22nd this year.
Along with Layden, Hardin tied for eighth in single-game 3-point attempts with 12.
On Thanksgiving Day, the Purdue women lost to West Virginia, 65-57, at the Showcase.
The Boilermakers will return to Mackey Arena on Dec. 1 for a 7 p.m. tip against No. 25 Georgia Tech in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.