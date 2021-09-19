SOUTH BEND — After two shaky season-opening games, Notre Dame's football team got it together Sept. 18, just in time for Purdue's arrival.
Playing in South Bend for the first time since 2012, the No. 12 Fighting Irish applied a 27-13 win over the Boilermakers and retain possession of the Shillelagh Trophy
With the win, Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly tied legendary ND coach Knute Rockne for most wins all-time at Notre Dame (105).
"It takes a lot of things to be in place for that to happen," Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said. "Consistency, leadership, alignment, all these things have to come together to get this point. And because of that, that's helped a lot in being consistent and winning football games."
The Boilermakers (2-1) pulled within four points midway through the third quarter, only for the Fighting Irish (3-0) to score 10 unanswered in the fourth to pull away for the win.
"We kept it close for a while," Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. "I thought our guys played hard and gave a great effort to the very end. Give Notre Dame credit. They outplayed us."
Purdue's defense held firm against the Fighting Irish offense, recording a season-high seven tackles-for-loss and four sacks. Cam Allen posted a career-high nine tackles, seven solo. Seven different Boilermakers recorded a tackle-for-loss, led by George Karlaftis' 1.5, including a half-sack.
Notre Dame finished with 343 yards of total offense with 243 coming off eight plays. Remove those eight key plays, the Boilermakers limited the hosts to 100 yards on 58 plays.
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 187 yards on 25-of-36 passing and one touchdown. Aidan O'Connell came on in the fourth quarter to go 11-of-18 for 104 yards.
David Bell finished with seven receptions for 64 yards. The junior is now 19 yards shy of the 2,000-yard mark for his career. Jackson Anthrop hauled in seven receptions for a career-high 90 yards.
The Boilermaker defense set the tone early, forcing three straight Irish punts to open the game, including two 3-and-outs. Mitchell Fineran put the Boilermakers on the board for the first time with a 34-yard field goal on Purdue's opening drive.
Notre Dame responded with 1:05 left in the first quarter when Jack Coan hit Kyren Williams for a 39-yard touchdown pass. The Fighting Irish tacked on a 28-yard Jonathan Doerer field goal on their next drive, but the Boilermaker defense held firm to close the half down 10-3.
Plummer took the Boilermakers down the field on the opening drive of the second half to set up another 34-yard field goal from Fineran that cut the gap down to four. On Notre Dame's ensuing possession, Avery Davis slipped behind the Purdue defense for 62-yard touchdown reception to make it a 17-6 lead for the hosts.
Purdue marched right back to make it a 17-13 game with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped off by a two-yard scoring catch by Milton Wright.
The Fighting Irish closed the game with Jonathan Doerer's 30-yard field goal with 10:50 to play in the fourth, before Williams broke a 51-yard touchdown run to open a 27-13 lead with 6:05 to play. On in relief, O'Connell attempted to spark a comeback, only for Notre Dame to intercept two passes to end the final two drives.
"I thought (the defense) did a good job in the first half. We kept them in check, we got after the quarterback," Brohm said. "Unfortunately, in the second half, (Notre Dame) made some adjustments and played better against our defense. Our defense probably wore down and we gave up a few big plays that hurt us."
Davis had a career day for the Irish, hauling in five catches for a career-high 120 yards, including a career-long reception of 62 yards for a touchdown.
"I thought Avery Davis was outstanding," Kelly said. "His standard of preparation was what everybody needs to model after. His performance showed that."
JD Bertrand led the Notre Dame defense with 12 tackles, which tied a career high. Safety Kyle Hamilton also tied a career high with 10 tackles and hauled in his third interception of the season.
Purdue returns to Ross-Ade Stadium on Sept. 25 for a 3:30 p.m. kick against Illinois on the Big Ten Network. Notre Dame travels to Chicago to take on Wisconsin at Soldier Field for its annual Shamrock Series game at noon ET Sept. 25. That game will air on FOX.