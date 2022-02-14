WEST LAFAYETTE — Mason Gillis blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 Sunday.
The win was Purdue's first one-point victory since a 55-54 win at Michigan State on Jan. 8, 2021. It was the fewest points in a Purdue win since that contest.
Maryland's Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the shot with five seconds left. The Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) corralled the loose ball, completing a rally from a 12-point deficit midway through the second half.
It was 59-all when Ivey shook loose down the lane for his three-point play with 13.1 seconds left. Fatts Russell then was fouled and hit both free throws for the Terrapins with 8.1 seconds remaining.
Purdue committed a turnover on the inbound pass, giving the Terrapins a shot. Russell led the Terrapins (11-14, 3-11) with 24 points.
Purdue's centers, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, combined for 22 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals, shooting 11-of-18 from the field. Edey tied a career high with four assists.
Sasha Stefanovic scored 17 points, Williams added 12 and Ivey had 11 for Purdue. Edey contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Trailing 26-23 at halftime, the Terrapins regained the lead by scoring the first 12 points on the second half.
After Maryland took its largest lead at 48-36 with 11 minutes left, Purdue responded with 14 straight points for a 50-48 edge with 7:42 remaining.
The Terrapins gave the Boilermakers all they could handle, but came up short in losing for the fourth time in five games.
