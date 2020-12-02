WEST LAFAYETTE — It’s all about momentum, and Purdue lost it about six minutes after halftime.
Leading 30-20 with nine minutes left and fresh off a David Bell 18-yard touchdown catch, Rutgers’ Aron Cruickshank’s 100-yard kickoff return turned the tide and the Scarlet Knights rode the wave to a 37-30 victory Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“That’s a 60-minute team chop, on the road in the Big Ten Conference,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “I’m just really, really proud of our guys. Everybody kind of picked up the slack.”
It was Rutgers’ first-ever trip to West Lafayette — and they made the most of it.
After the kickoff return — the first given up by Purdue in the last seven years — the Scarlet Knights tallied the game’s final 17 points and outscored the Boilermakers 24-7 in the second half.
“We’ve got to become a more mentally tough football team that learns to overcome things like that,” said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, whose team has lost three straight. “We have to learn to fight and escape. It was a bad performance, bad loss and a bad night.
Purdue’s Payne Durham scored the game’s first touchdown, catching a one-yard pass from Jack Plummer on third down as Purdue opened the night with an efficient 10-play, 75-yard drive.
Rutgers responded with a nine-play, 65-yard scoring drive capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Artur Sitkowski to Shameen Jones in the back corner of the end zone. Then, on its next possession, the Scarlet Knights covered 70 yards in 11 plays, capping the drive with a nearly identical replay of its previous score — a 14-yard TD pass from Sitkowski to Jones in the back corner of the end zone.
Despite trailing 13-7 to start the second quarter, Purdue still had the early advantage and scored the next 16 points to take a 23-13 halftime lead.
Purdue’s first safety since the 2016 season finale at Indiana ignited the second-quarter surge. After the Boilermakers came up empty on a fourth-and-two pass play on the 3-yard line, the Boilers’ defense responded with the big play to help flip the momentum. Brandon Deen delivered a third-down sack of Sitkowski after Rutgers gambled with a pass play following two short rushes while backed up against its own goal line.
That momentum shift led to two more Purdue scores — a pair of 1-yard runs by running back Zander Horvath and Plummer — for the 10-point lead at intermission.
It was all Scarlet Knights the rest of the way. They exploded out of the gate when Johnny Langan, another quarterback that Rutgers used regularly to spell Sitkowski, tossed a short pass over the middle that Kay’Ron Adams turned into a 62-yard TD to cut Purdue’s lead to 23-20.
After the 100-yard kickoff return, Aaron Young bowled into the end zone from a yard out, capping a nine-play, 48-yard drive to move into a 334-30 lead, and kicker Valentino Ambrosio drilled a 28-yard attempt to extend its advantage, 37-30.
The Boilermakers had a pair of chances late but couldn’t get anything going on offense. Rutgers defensive end Mike Tverdov sacked Plummer in the backfield to force a Purdue punt, then the Scarlet Knights’ offense produced two first-down runs from Langan in the final five minutes — including a critical fourth-and-one at the Purdue 45 with 3:11 left — to drain the clock and secure the win.
Purdue ran only three offensive plays in the fourth quarter.
“They’re an explosive team, so we knew we had to shut them down defensively,” Schiano said.
Horvath led Purdue’s run game with 101 yards on 19 carries and his second touchdown of the season. He also racked up 61 yards receiving on four catches.
Bell’s touchdown was his seventh of the season and 14th career, with both totals ranking among the leaders in the Purdue record book. However, the sophomore’s four catches for 68 yards were his fewest receptions since having three Oct. 5 of last season at Penn State.
Plummer finished with a pair of touchdown passes and a rushing score, while finishing the night with 237 yards passing, completing 20 of 35 passes.
Rondale Moore hauled in seven passes for 76 yards and went over 3,000 career all-purpose yards while playing in just his 18th game as a Boilermaker.
Sitkowski finished 18-for-27 passing for 141 yards and two scores for Rutgers. Langan was 4-for-4 passing for 95 yards and a touchdown, while adding 97 yards on 21 carries. Jones ended the day with eight catches for 88 yards and a pair of TDs.
Purdue returns to action Dec. 5 when it hosts Nebraska at noon ET.