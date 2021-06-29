WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – ESPN has announced that Purdue will host Florida State in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in Mackey Arena.
The meeting with the Seminoles marks the third time in the last four years that the two teams will face off against each other. In the 2018 Challenge event, Florida State edged the Boilermakers 73-72 in Tallahassee. Two years ago, Florida State defeated Purdue 63-60 in overtime in the title game of the Emerald Coast Challenge.
Florida State leads the series with Purdue by a 4-0 advantage, including a 2-0 lead in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge. The Seminoles also defeated Purdue in the 2005 event. This will be the first game in series history played in Mackey Arena.
This will be the third matchup between the two teams in the Challenge, equaling the most for Purdue against a single opponent in the Challenge (North Carolina State, Clemson, Florida State).
Florida State posted an 18-7 overall record a year ago, reaching the Sweet 16 (or beyond) for the third straight season. The Seminoles finished second in the ACC regular-season standings, two games behind Virginia in the win column and are ranked in the top 20 in every preseason “way too early” top-25 polls.
The announcement puts a cap on Purdue’s non-conference schedule, which features North Carolina, Florida State, Villanova OR Tennessee, North Carolina State and Butler.
Purdue owns the Big Ten’s best record in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge with an 11-9 record. Florida State is 10-12 all-time in the event, but has won four of its last five games.
Ticket renewals and the ability to be placed on the season ticket wait list are now available on PurdueSports.com, as well as by calling the Hayes Family Athletic Ticket Office at 800.49SPORT.